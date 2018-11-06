Kincaid stopped 35 of 36 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

The 29-year-old continues to see a lot of rubber. Kincaid's made 30 or more stops in five straight starts, although his .911 save percentage over that stretch could be better, and his 6-4-1 record on the season reflects his inconsistency. With Cory Schneider now back in action after recovering from a hip issue, Kincaid's workload figures to be scaled back considerably.