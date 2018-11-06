Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Turns aside 35 shots in win over Pens
Kincaid stopped 35 of 36 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.
The 29-year-old continues to see a lot of rubber. Kincaid's made 30 or more stops in five straight starts, although his .911 save percentage over that stretch could be better, and his 6-4-1 record on the season reflects his inconsistency. With Cory Schneider now back in action after recovering from a hip issue, Kincaid's workload figures to be scaled back considerably.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Tending twine Monday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 30 saves but gets no help from mates•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting in New York•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Blasted for seven goals•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Win snaps three-game skid•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...