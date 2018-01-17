Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Turns away 25 in 4-1 win
Kinkaid saved 25 of 26 shots during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
This was the second consecutive strong showing from Kinkaid, as he saved 27 of 29 shots during an overtime loss on the road against St. Louis last time out. It's an encouraging turn of events following an awful start to the campaign, too. The backup now owns a 6-3-2 record, .901 save percentage and 3.10 GAA, and he should continued to be viewed as a matchup-based option when receiving the starting nod.
