Kinkaid stopped 17 of 19 shots during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Columbus.

The American backstop had won each of his past three starts and continues to see the majority of work for the Devils with Cory Schneider (groin) sidelined. However, considering Kinkaid's .897 save percentage and 3.12 GAA for the campaign, Tuesday's mediocre showing served as a reminder that it's not out of the question to be selective with his matchups moving forward. Additionally, once Schneider is ready to return, Kinkaid's workload is likely to decrease significantly.