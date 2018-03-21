Kinkaid, who spelled a struggling Cory Schneider, saved only nine of 11 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 road loss to the Sharks.

Kinkaid let in goals from Logan Couture and Mikkel Boedker after watching the entire fourth line score against Schneider. However, Devils coach John Hynes defended his netminders after the game, as the Associated Press quoted him as saying, "To me it's not on the goaltender or either goaltender that was in." From a fantasy perspective, don't let this single event deter you from streaming Kinkaid when he gets the nod for some of the more favorable matchups down the stretch.