Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Unable to slow Sharks
Kinkaid, who spelled a struggling Cory Schneider, saved only nine of 11 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 road loss to the Sharks.
Kinkaid let in goals from Logan Couture and Mikkel Boedker after watching the entire fourth line score against Schneider. However, Devils coach John Hynes defended his netminders after the game, as the Associated Press quoted him as saying, "To me it's not on the goaltender or either goaltender that was in." From a fantasy perspective, don't let this single event deter you from streaming Kinkaid when he gets the nod for some of the more favorable matchups down the stretch.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...