Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Will face Rangers on Saturday
Kinkaid has been designated as Saturday's road starter versus the Rangers, Devils' beat writer Amanda Stein reports.
The backup netminder gets the second leg of a back-to-back set with traditional starter Cory Schneider going to work against the Blue Jackets on Friday evening. Kinkaid was shelled for five goals on 27 shots in Arizona last Saturday, and suddenly his rate stats (3.29 GAA, .896 save percentage) represent career-low marks, despite his stealing five wins over nine appearances.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Exploited in loss to Arizona•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Draws Saturday's start•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 31 saves in OT win•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Patrolling crease Saturday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Great in relief•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 39 saves in win over Blackhawks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...