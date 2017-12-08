Kinkaid has been designated as Saturday's road starter versus the Rangers, Devils' beat writer Amanda Stein reports.

The backup netminder gets the second leg of a back-to-back set with traditional starter Cory Schneider going to work against the Blue Jackets on Friday evening. Kinkaid was shelled for five goals on 27 shots in Arizona last Saturday, and suddenly his rate stats (3.29 GAA, .896 save percentage) represent career-low marks, despite his stealing five wins over nine appearances.