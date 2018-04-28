Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Will play in World Championships
Kinkaid will represent Team USA at the upcoming IIHF World Championships, USA Hockey reports.
Kinkaid secured the starting job for the Devils during the stretch run of the regular season, notching 11 wins in his last 14 appearances between the pipes. Unfortunately, that didn't translate to postseason success. Kinkaid allowed a combined nine goals in the first two games of the opening round against the Lightning before being chased from the crease permanently in favor of Cory Schneider. Schneider will likely get the first crack at the starting gig heading into 2018-19 with a big contract attached to his name, but Kinkaid remains under wraps for another season and could receive more consistent looks in the crease next year.
