Kinkaid will get the start Monday against the Panthers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official sitereports.

Kinkaid's last start came back on Nov. 23, an overtime loss to the Islanders. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old has not lost in regulation in five starts, going 3-0-2 over that span. His opponent Monday will be a Florida team that's lost five of its last six games.

