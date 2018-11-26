Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Will start against Florida
Kinkaid will get the start Monday against the Panthers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official sitereports.
Kinkaid's last start came back on Nov. 23, an overtime loss to the Islanders. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old has not lost in regulation in five starts, going 3-0-2 over that span. His opponent Monday will be a Florida team that's lost five of its last six games.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Yields four goals in overtime loss•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Enjoying strong stretch•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Between pipes Wednesday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 27 saves in OT loss•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...