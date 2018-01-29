Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Will start Tuesday
Kinkaid (groin) will start on the road against the Sabres on Tuesday, Deb Placey of MSG Network reports.
Kinkaid was injured before the All-Star break, but the time off has allowed him to heal. This is a nice game for the American netminder to return for, as the Sabres have scored the fewest goals per game on average in the NHL.
