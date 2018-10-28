Kinkaid made 35 saves in a 3-2 win over Florida on Saturday.

The win snapped a three-game skid for the Devils. Kinkaid's battery-mate Cory Schneider is nearing a return, but it safe to say Kinkaid has played well enough to remain in at least a timeshare in the blue paint. Both men are under pressure this season, as general manager Lou Lamoriello has been clear he's seeking a higher-end goaltender for 2019-20. They need to perform or say goodbye. Lou isn't the sentimental type.