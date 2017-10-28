Kinkaid made 23 saves on 27 shots in a 5-4 shootout win over Ottawa on Friday.

Kinkaid has performed adequately with Cory Schneider (lower body) out of action, but not well enough to seriously push Schneider when he returns. That could happen as soon as Saturday. If not, Kinkaid will get one more game before likely ceding the No. 1 job.

