Kinkaid picked up a victory in relief of MacKenzie Blackwood, who left during the first period with a lower-body injury, in a 3-2 win against the Coyotes on Friday. Kinkaid stopped 15 of 17 shots in the victory.

Blackwood was not healthy enough to return, and with Corey Schneider (abdomen) still out, Kinkaid will see just about all the work he can handle moving forward. However, Kinkaid isn't a slam dunk option to insert into the fantasy lineup. He is 13-10-6 with a .902 save percentage and a 3.00 GAA.