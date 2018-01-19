Kinkaid stopped 16 of 19 shots during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against Washington.

Holding the Capitals to just 19 shots stands as a huge accomplishment for the New Jersey defense, and while Kinkaid's ratios weren't ideal for fantasy owners on Thursday, he did grab his second win in as many games. Cory Schneider projects to slot back into the starting role in short order, so Kinkaid's value remains extremely capped. It's probably best to continue viewing the Devils' backup as a matchup-based option until proven otherwise.