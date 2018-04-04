Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Wins third straight
Kinkaid stopped 22 of 24 shots during Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
This was Kinkaid's third consecutive win, and he's now recorded a 15-3-1 record, .927 save percentage and 2.39 GAA through 20 games dating back to mid-February. This run is a big reason why New Jersey is all but guaranteed a postseason berth, too. He's solidified himself as the clear-cut No. 1 for the Devils, and his strong play will need to continue if New Jersey is going to advance past Round 1 of the playoffs.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting in crease Tuesday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Keeps Habs in check Sunday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting in goal Sunday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets fourth win in last five starts•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Preparing for Islanders in New Jersey•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets team one point closer to playoffs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...