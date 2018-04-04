Kinkaid stopped 22 of 24 shots during Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

This was Kinkaid's third consecutive win, and he's now recorded a 15-3-1 record, .927 save percentage and 2.39 GAA through 20 games dating back to mid-February. This run is a big reason why New Jersey is all but guaranteed a postseason berth, too. He's solidified himself as the clear-cut No. 1 for the Devils, and his strong play will need to continue if New Jersey is going to advance past Round 1 of the playoffs.