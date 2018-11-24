Kinkaid allowed four goals on 35 shots in a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Islanders on Friday.

The 23-year-old played well enough for the Devils to tie the game in the third period, but it wasn't enough to win his 10th contest of the season. Kinkaid is 9-6-3 with a .914 save percentage and a 2.65 GAA, but that might be a bit of a mirage. Kinkaid came into Friday with a league-high three shutouts. Other than the shutouts, he's posted a save percentage above .920 in just six of 18 appearances.