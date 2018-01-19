Devils' Ken Appleby: Back in NHL under emergency condition
Appleby was added to the NHL roster under emergency conditions ahead of Saturday's game against the Flyers.
This news presumably means Cory Schneider (illness) isn't expected to be available as a backup for Saturday's contest against the Flyers. With Keith Kinkaid already confirmed as the starter, Appleby would simply be an option in a pinch for the Devils.
