Appleby was added to the NHL roster under emergency conditions ahead of Saturday's game against the Flyers.

This news presumably means Cory Schneider (illness) isn't expected to be available as a backup for Saturday's contest against the Flyers. With Keith Kinkaid already confirmed as the starter, Appleby would simply be an option in a pinch for the Devils.

