Devils' Ken Appleby: Faces four shots in relief duty
Appleby saved all four shots in the third period of Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Boston.
Appleby entered after starter Cory Schneider left with a lower-body injury following the second period. With Schneider's status up in the air leading into Thursday's game, Appleby could play host to the Predators in the Devils' final contest before the All-Star break. It's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach with Appleby in all settings, as Nashville projects as a daunting matchup, and he might not even be tasked with the start.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...