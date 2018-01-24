Appleby saved all four shots in the third period of Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Boston.

Appleby entered after starter Cory Schneider left with a lower-body injury following the second period. With Schneider's status up in the air leading into Thursday's game, Appleby could play host to the Predators in the Devils' final contest before the All-Star break. It's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach with Appleby in all settings, as Nashville projects as a daunting matchup, and he might not even be tasked with the start.