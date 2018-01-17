Appleby was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Wednesday.

It's safe to deduce that the Devils wouldn't have made this move if Cory Schneider (illness) wasn't on track to dress for Thursday's home game against the Capitals. Appleby, who is still looking to make his NHL debut, heads back to the team's top development affiliate with defenseman Steven Santini rejoining the parent club in a corresponding transaction.

