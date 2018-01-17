Devils' Ken Appleby: Goes back to minor league
Appleby was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Wednesday.
It's safe to deduce that the Devils wouldn't have made this move if Cory Schneider (illness) wasn't on track to dress for Thursday's home game against the Capitals. Appleby, who is still looking to make his NHL debut, heads back to the team's top development affiliate with defenseman Steven Santini rejoining the parent club in a corresponding transaction.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...