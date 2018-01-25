Devils' Ken Appleby: Guarding cage Thursday
Appleby will make his first NHL start in Thursday's clash with Nashville, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Appleby has made two relief appearances for the Devils in which he was a perfect 28 for 28. Keeping pucks out of the net versus the Predators will certainly be a challenge, considering they are averaging 3.00 goals. Expect the Ontario native's time as the starter for New Jersey to come to an end as soon as Cory Schneider (lower body) or Keith Kinkaid (groin) is cleared to play.
