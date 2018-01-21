Appleby made his NHL debut Saturday in relief and stopped all 24 shots he faced in a 3-1 loss to the Flyers.

Appleby was pressed into duty Saturday after starter Keith Kinkaid was hurt after he coughed up three goals on four shots. He's been in the NHL on emergency recall after Cory Schneider was cut down at the knees by the flu. And now, Appleby may stay because of Kinkaid's ouch. He looked sharp Saturday.