Appleby was added from AHL Binghamton on Tuesday to back up Keith Kinkaid versus the Islanders.

Appleby's stay with the big club shouldn't last long, especially with Mirco Mueller likely to be activated off injured reserve Thursday. He will serve in a backup role to Kinkaid on Tuesday, but he's not expected to see any action before returning to the minors, barring Corey Schneider's illness keeping him out of commission beyond the matchup with the Islanders.