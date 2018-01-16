Devils' Ken Appleby: Recalled from AHL
Appleby was added from AHL Binghamton on Tuesday to back up Keith Kinkaid versus the Islanders.
Appleby's stay with the big club shouldn't last long, especially with Mirco Mueller likely to be activated off injured reserve Thursday. He will serve in a backup role to Kinkaid on Tuesday, but he's not expected to see any action before returning to the minors, barring Corey Schneider's illness keeping him out of commission beyond the matchup with the Islanders.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...