Devils' Ken Appleby: Shifts to minors
Appleby was assigned to AHL Binghamton on Sunday.
The Devils opted to call up seasoned veteran Eddie Lack to back up Keith Kinkaid while starter Cory Schneider nurses a groin injury. Appleby showed promise in three appearances, stopping 52 of 55 shots -- a .945 save percentage -- but failing to record a win. The 22-year-old will look to bring this extra confidence back to the AHL, where he fashioned a measly .888 save percentage in 16 games earlier this season.
