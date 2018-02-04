Appleby was assigned to AHL Binghamton on Sunday.

The Devils opted to call up seasoned veteran Eddie Lack to back up Keith Kinkaid while starter Cory Schneider nurses a groin injury. Appleby showed promise in three appearances, stopping 52 of 55 shots -- a .945 save percentage -- but failing to record a win. The 22-year-old will look to bring this extra confidence back to the AHL, where he fashioned a measly .888 save percentage in 16 games earlier this season.