Devils' Kenny Agostino: Caps season with 24 points
Agostino was held scoreless in Saturday's season finale against the Panthers, finishing the season with six goals and 18 assists in 63 games between the Canadiens and Devils.
Thirteen of Agostino's points came in 27 games with New Jersey. Don't be surprised if the Devils seek a reunion with the soon-to-be 27-year-old unrestricted free agent based on his success with the club down the stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...