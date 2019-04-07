Agostino was held scoreless in Saturday's season finale against the Panthers, finishing the season with six goals and 18 assists in 63 games between the Canadiens and Devils.

Thirteen of Agostino's points came in 27 games with New Jersey. Don't be surprised if the Devils seek a reunion with the soon-to-be 27-year-old unrestricted free agent based on his success with the club down the stretch.