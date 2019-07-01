Agostino is likely to sign a two-year, one-way contract with Toronto, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Agostino ended the 2018 campaign with New Jersey, scoring 13 points while registering nine assists over 27 games. Assuming the deal becomes official Monday, Agostino could find himself battling with Zach Hyman (knee) and Tyler Ennis for playing time.