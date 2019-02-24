Devils' Kenny Agostino: Gets first goal as Devil
Agostino scored his first goal as a Devil in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.
Agostino is getting plenty of opportunity because of injuries and he's already put up three points in seven games. That doesn't make him fantasy worthy yet, but he's worth watching. Agostino's value could quietly sneak up because of the opportunities given.
