Agostino scored the opening goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

The winger added two hits and two shots in the contest. Over his last three games, he's picked up a pair of tallies and a pair of helpers, while dishing out 11 hits. Agostino's season totals are up to five goals and 14 assists in 52 games, as well as 120 hits.