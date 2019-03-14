Devils' Kenny Agostino: Modest three-game point streak
Agostino scored the opening goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
The winger added two hits and two shots in the contest. Over his last three games, he's picked up a pair of tallies and a pair of helpers, while dishing out 11 hits. Agostino's season totals are up to five goals and 14 assists in 52 games, as well as 120 hits.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...