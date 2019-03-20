Devils' Kenny Agostino: Pots goal Tuesday
Agostino registered a goal and four shots during Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.
Agostino has been heating up with three goals, 15 hits and six points in his last six games. However, the 26-year-old winger should only be considered in the deepest of formats at this time.
