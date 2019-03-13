Agostino provided a goal on two shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Flames.

The winger, who played ten games with Calgary over parts of two seasons, got a small measure of retribution with his fourth marker of the season. In 51 games between the Canadiens and Devils this year, Agostino has 17 points and 118 hits. While he's getting second-line minutes right now, the Devils' 2.77 goals per game average puts a wet blanket on any high-scoring expectations. With a half-dozen regulars out of the lineup at forward, Agostino has had to fill the void.