Agostino was claimed off waivers by the Devils from the Habs on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

With Taylor Hall (lower body) and Miles Wood (upper body) both on injured reserve and Joey Anderson still working his way back to 100 percent, it doesn't come as a shock to see New Jersey bolstering its forward depth. Agostino figures to be a short-term rental for the club and likely will wind up back on the waiver wire once the aforementioned wingers are activated off IR.