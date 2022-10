Bahl was recalled from AHL Utica on Wednesday.

Bahl will trade places with Simon Nemec who was shipped down to the minors in a corresponding move. While there is still time before puck drop against the Flyers on Thursday, it seems likely that Bahl will be the seventh defenseman for Opening Night. Even with his promotion, the 22-year-old blueliner probably shouldn't expect to play in significantly more games than the 17 he did last season.