Bahl scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added four hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Bahl netted his first NHL goal at 5:24 of the second period, and he added an assist on a Yegor Sharangovich tally late in the third. This was Bahl's first career multi-point game. The 21-year-old defenseman is starting to settle in with a bottom-four role. He's at three points, seven shots on net, 12 hits, six blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in eight outings at the NHL level this season.