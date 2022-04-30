site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: devils-kevin-bahl-headed-to-bus-league | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Devils' Kevin Bahl: Headed to bus league
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bahl was reassigned to AHL Utica on Saturday.
Bahl will join Utica for its upcoming playoff run. He picked up four points through 17 appearances with the Devils this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jon Litterine
• 4 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read