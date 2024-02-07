Bahl produced an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Bahl has warmed up a bit lately, earning three helpers over his last six outings, though he's also gone minus-1 in that span. The 23-year-old defenseman has seen top-four minutes as the Devils deal with a handful of injuries on the blue line, but Bahl remains more of a physical presence. For the season, he's managed eight assists, 40 shots on net, 39 PIM, 86 hits, 57 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through a career-high 48 games.