Bahl (illness) returned to practice Wednesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site, which should pave the way for him to play Thursday versus Minnesota.

Bahl skated on the second pairing with John Marino during the practice. Bahl has two assists in eight outings this season. He hasn't missed a contest due to the illness, though his status for Thursday's game was initially put into doubt after Bahl was kept off the ice Monday.