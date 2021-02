Bahl was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Wednesday.

Bahl's demotion could be an indication that some of New Jersey's players are getting close to coming off the COVID-19 list, though it could just be a way for the club to get Bahl some playing time. Once the team is able to resume playing, Bahl figures to continue to play in the minors and won't offer much in the way of fantasy value.