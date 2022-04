Bahl provided an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Bahl helped out on an Andreas Johnsson go-ahead goal in the third period. The 21-year-old Bahl played in all five of the Devils' games during their road trip, picking up a goal and three assists with 15 hits and a plus-2 rating in that span. The second-round pick from 2018 should continue to see a bottom-four role as he acclimates to the NHL level to close out this season.