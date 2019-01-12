Rooney (illness) will not play Saturday against the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Illness is the culprit behind Rooney's absence for both Friday's practice and Saturday's game, so it's unlikely he will remain on the shelf too long. His next opportunity to dress comes Monday when the Devils host the Blackhawks. Meanwhile, Blake Pietila will draw into the lineup Saturday in his place.

