Devils' Kevin Rooney: Absent from lineup Saturday
Rooney (illness) will not play Saturday against the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Illness is the culprit behind Rooney's absence for both Friday's practice and Saturday's game, so it's unlikely he will remain on the shelf too long. His next opportunity to dress comes Monday when the Devils host the Blackhawks. Meanwhile, Blake Pietila will draw into the lineup Saturday in his place.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...