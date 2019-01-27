Devils' Kevin Rooney: Bounces back to NHL
Rooney was called up from AHL Binghamton on Sunday.
Rooney was sent to Binghamton during the NHL's All-Star break, but it appears that he'll remain on the parent club roster for Monday's road game against the Penguins. Technically a third-year rookie, Rooney has one goal representing his point total over 14 NHL games. We can't see him garnering enough ice time to make a tangible fantasy impact.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...