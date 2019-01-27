Rooney was called up from AHL Binghamton on Sunday.

Rooney was sent to Binghamton during the NHL's All-Star break, but it appears that he'll remain on the parent club roster for Monday's road game against the Penguins. Technically a third-year rookie, Rooney has one goal representing his point total over 14 NHL games. We can't see him garnering enough ice time to make a tangible fantasy impact.