Devils' Kevin Rooney: Career night in shootout loss
Rooney potted his second career goal in a career-best 14:28 of ice time in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Islanders.
Rooney solved Thomas Greiss 5:32 into the opening frame, but nobody else could get a puck past the German netminder through overtime and four rounds of the shootout. The grinder earned some extended run with that early contribution, but it's telling that he was deployed for 3:58 on the penalty kill and no time on the power play. If the 25-year-old Rooney had any serious scoring upside, he would have shown it by now.
