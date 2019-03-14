Rooney scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

In his second game back from an illness, Rooney played a big role in the high-scoring win for the Devils with the two points. His assist came on Kenny Agostino's opening goal, and Agostino returned the favor as Rooney completed a three-goal second period for the Devils that tilted the game in their favor. Rooney has five goals and three helpers in 30 games this year, so his fantasy appeal is limited despite his usage as a second-line center on the injury-stricken squad from New Jersey.