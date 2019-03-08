Devils' Kevin Rooney: Could return Saturday
Rooney -- who is dealing with an illness -- won't be available versus the Capitals on Friday, but might be ready in time for Saturday's clash with the Rangers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
It's at least some good news from the infirmary that Rooney might be healthy enough to dress Saturday. If the center does slot into the lineup, it will likely come at the expense of Kurtis Gabriel or Kenny Agostino.
