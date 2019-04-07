Rooney dished out an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Florida, finishing the season with six goals and four helpers in 41 games.

Rooney was a warm body for the injury-riddled Devils, but he'll be 26 by the time next season rolls around and has shown no indication that he's ready to be a fantasy factor. Just turning into a replacement-level NHL player would be a step up for Rooney.