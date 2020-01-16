Play

Rooney (illness) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with the Capitals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Rooney is under the weather, so his status for Thursday's contest likely won't be confirmed until the Devils take the ice for pregame warmups. If he's unable to go, New Jersey will probably promote a forward from the minors to fill in against Washington.

