Rooney was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Friday.

Rooney was called up for Thursday's game against the Predators -- his first NHL contest of the season. The 24-year-old held his own with four shots on goal and two hits in 11:46 of ice time, but his services won't be needed over the All-Star break. After the break, Rooney may be called up again if Taylor Hall (hand) or Marcus Johansson (head) are unable to get healthy for a Jan. 30 matchup against the Sabres.