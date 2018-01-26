Devils' Kevin Rooney: Heads to AHL
Rooney was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Friday.
Rooney was called up for Thursday's game against the Predators -- his first NHL contest of the season. The 24-year-old held his own with four shots on goal and two hits in 11:46 of ice time, but his services won't be needed over the All-Star break. After the break, Rooney may be called up again if Taylor Hall (hand) or Marcus Johansson (head) are unable to get healthy for a Jan. 30 matchup against the Sabres.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...