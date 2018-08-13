Rooney inked a two-year contract with New Jersey on Monday.

While Rooney's deal starts as a two-way this season, it transitions to a one-way for the 2019-20 campaign. If he were spend the entire length of the pact in the NHL, it would pay the center $1.4 million, although fantasy owners should probably expect him to spend some time in the minors this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories