Rooney put pen to paper on a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Wednesday.

Rooney, who went undrafted out of Providence College, made his NHL debut for the Devils last season -- appearing in four pointless contests. A solid 2016-17 campaign with AHL Albany -- 13 goals and eight assists -- earned the 24-year-old at least one more season with the organization. Given the depth of talent New Jersey has accrued recently, the Massachusetts native figures to spend the bulk of next year in the minors further developing his scoring touch.

