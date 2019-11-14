Devils' Kevin Rooney: Misses practice Thursday
Rooney was absent from Thursday's practice session due to an upper-body issue, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Rooney has just one point in 13 games this season, so his potential absence for Friday's clash with Pittsburgh wouldn't have too much fantasy impact. If the Massachusetts native in unable to give it a go, Jesper Boqvist figures to slot into the lineup in his stead.
