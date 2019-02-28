Devils' Kevin Rooney: Points in back-to-back games
Rooney lit the lamp Wednesday, but he was the only Devil to strike in a 2-1 home loss to the Flames.
The Devils have been devastated by injuries up front, so it will be up to guys like Rooney to at least keep this team in a competitive frame of mind down the stretch. Still, at the end of the day, Rooney is merely a bottom-six contributor, with the American center having only scribbled three goals and two assists on the scoresheet through 25 games this season.
