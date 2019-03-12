Rooney (illness) is expected to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Flames, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Rooney has missed the Devils' last two games due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined long term. The 25-year-old American will return to a top-six role Tuesday, centering Drew Stafford and Kenny Agostino on New Jersey's second line.