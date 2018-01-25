Rooney was recalled from the team's AHL Binghamton affiliate Thursday.

The 24-year-old forward has just four NHL games under his belt, but there could be a chance he draws into Thursday's matchup against the Predators. He was added in a corresponding move for Marcus Johansson's (concussion) placement on injured reserve, but the team has still has 12 healthy forwards heading into the game, leaving his potential return anything but guaranteed.

