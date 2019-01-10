Devils' Kevin Rooney: Recalled from minors
Rooney was brought up from AHL Binghamton on Thursday.
The Devils were without an extra forward for Thursday's matchup with Toronto, so Rooney's call-up gives the team an emergency depth option. In order to make space for the center on the 23-man roster, the club designated MacKenzie Blackwood (lower body) for injured reserve.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...